Barron Electric Cooperative and CoBank teamed up to provide a $2,000 donation to Cumberland Area Ski Touring Association (CASTA). This organization was instrumental in building Timberland Hills and Timberland West cross country ski trails. Barron Electric’s General Manager Dallas Sloan said, “We are thrilled to help support a project that promotes northwest Wisconsin and encourages wellness.”
“CASTA is very appreciative to Barron Electric Cooperative and CoBank for this generous donation. The Timberland Hills Ski Trails has become a year-round destination for a variety of trail users, and our non-profit organization must rely on donations to maintain and groom our trails, which are open to the public,” remarked CASTA President Louis K. Muench said.
Timberland Hills is located approximately nine miles northwest of Cumberland on Highway H. Cross country skiers can enjoy the beauty of the Burnett County Forest on a 30-kilometer trail. Timberland West is a 2.5-kilometer lighted ski trail just south of Timberland Hills, which makes its way through 500 acres of Barron County Forest land.
During the ski season, the lights are on from dusk to 11 p.m. With gently rolling terrain and no large hills, this trail is great for beginners. Visit timberlandhills.com for more information.
The $2,000 donation includes a match from Barron Electric’s lender, CoBank, which administers the Sharing Success Program. The program is designed to match the contributions of CoBank customers to the charitable groups they support throughout rural America. Funds for Barron Electric donations are derived from the Federated Youth Foundation, an administrative trust overseeing unclaimed capital credits of former members.
