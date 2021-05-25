Back in the day (that is the way old guys talk), Vocational Student Organizations were formed by the Federal Vocational Act of 1966. These student organizations complemented several vocational careers. HERO — Home Economic and Related Occupations, VICA — Vocational Industrial Clubs of America, FFA — Future Farmers of America, FBLA — Future Business Leaders of America, HOSA — Health Occupation Students of America and DECA — Distributive Education Clubs of America were labeled “co-curricular” by the Department of Public Instruction and by universities. Co-curricular organizations would complement the competencies and skill students would learn in and out of their classroom experiences. Teachers could use class time for club activities such as competitions, contests, leadership seminars, community projects and career field trips. Fundraisers were needed sometimes because districts didn’t always fund the various student activities.
Over the years the terminology has changed. The organizations are now referred to as career and technical student organizations. VICA became Skills USA, HERO became FCCLA — Family-Consumer, and Community Leaders of America. DECA and FBLA have moved a little closer together except many of the careers are different. Another student organization that is not considered one of the CTSO is AD — Academic Decathlon.
So what benefits will the students gain belonging to these organizations? If the teacher/adviser is full engaged, they will get students to enhance their cognitive knowledge (terminology, definitions, etc.) their affective domain (their attitude, critical thinking, leadership) and their psychomotor skills (actual technical skills related to their career). The teacher is able to interact with their students in and out of the classroom which will benefit students immensely by that interaction. in addition, they can engage parents, businesses, and other educators in the student learning. Yes, it does take special teachers/advisors and it is a lot of work. There are many graduates from Rice Lake School District and area districts that have benefited from their student organization experiences.
There has been some confusion, budget, and philosophy that sometimes becomes a threat to the student organizations. The term co-curricular is used interchangeably with clubs, sports, etc., when extra-curricular terminology should be used. Some districts concentrate on “academics” rather than careers and many administrators come from the ranks of academics and, in my opinion, do not understand the benefits of student organizations. Rice Lake District Administrator Randy Drost does understand. Some districts do not financially support the district, state and national competition. Thus, fundraising is required by the organization. Often, “recruiting students” is used by teachers to get students to sign up for their programs and courses rather than educating students on career options. Some districts are too small to hire teacher/advisors. However, some small districts have become creative by teaming up with other districts to share a teacher — usually through their Cooperative Education Service Agency.
In addition some districts are happy with courses and not “programs.” Actually, HOSA programs may be expanded in the future because of the need for medical caretakers.
At one time, the Rice Lake School District had the top DECA program in the state but no longer has a marketing education program — just a course or two. As a board member, I am working hard to get that reinstated — the benefits to the students would be fantastic.
Bert Richard is formerly a high school teacher, college professor and retired business and marketing dean. He currently serves on the Rice Lake School Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.