Chippewa Falls outscored Rice Lake 27-13 in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and defeat the Warriors 49-38 in Big Rivers girls basketball Friday night in Ole Olsen Gym.
The Cardinals trailed 25-22 at the half but got 15 points from 6-foot senior Aaliyah McMillan in their big second half. McMillan, a Wayne State recruit, hit four three-pointers in the second half en route to a 22-point night.
Rice Lake was led by sophomore Brynn Olson, who scored 12 points on the strength of a trio of three-pointers. Junior Jordan Pagac added nine points.
Chippewa Falls improves to 6-4 in the Big Rivers and 11-8 overall, while the Warriors drop to 1-9 in the conference and 5-14 overall.
Rice Lake has only three games remaining in the regular season. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Warriors host Hayward (6-8) in a nonconference game starting at 7:15 p.m.
