Rice Lake girls basketball

Rice Lake Warrior Brynn Olson breaks the press between Chippewa Falls' Maria Friedel, left, and Aaliyah McMillan in Friday's Big Rivers game in Rice Lake. The visiting Cardinals won, 49-38.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

Chippewa Falls outscored Rice Lake 27-13 in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and defeat the Warriors 49-38 in Big Rivers girls basketball Friday night in Ole Olsen Gym.

The Cardinals trailed 25-22 at the half but got 15 points from 6-foot senior Aaliyah McMillan in their big second half. McMillan, a Wayne State recruit, hit four three-pointers in the second half en route to a 22-point night.

Rice Lake was led by sophomore Brynn Olson, who scored 12 points on the strength of a trio of three-pointers. Junior Jordan Pagac added nine points.

Chippewa Falls improves to 6-4 in the Big Rivers and 11-8 overall, while the Warriors drop to 1-9 in the conference and 5-14 overall.

Rice Lake has only three games remaining in the regular season. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Warriors host Hayward (6-8) in a nonconference game starting at 7:15 p.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments