Campus offers Herbalism for Everyday Use class via Zoom

Erin LaFaive

 Photo suobmitted

Those wanting to know more about natural remedies can discover plant-based methods to promote health and wellness in Herbalism for Everyday Use offered online by UW-Eau Claire and UWEC-Barron County Continuing Education. Each session will include discussion on the beneficial qualities of a variety of herbs and plants followed by demonstrations on creating herb-infused salves, teas, syrups and skin-care products. This interactive online class, taught by horticulturist, master herbalist and gardener, Erin LaFaive, offers a great foundation in herbalism.

Participants will learn about: herbs for vitality, maintaining a healthy immune system with plants, salves for skin care, and botanically inspired gifts to make.

Classes will be held via Zoom on Thursdays, Oct. 28 – Nov.18 from 6-8 p.m.

LaFaive has over 10 years of experience in the horticulture field and is a certified Master Herbalist who uses her knowledge of herbs to help others. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in geography and a master’s degree in environmental studies. She also volunteers as chairperson on the Board of Directors for Herbalists Without Borders.

Participants will need access to a computer or tablet and a reliable internet connection. Cost for the four-session Herbalism for Everyday Use course is $89 if registered by Oct. 7 and $99 after. Preregistration by Oct. 26 is required. Register online at ce.uwec.edu (see dropdown for Personal Enrichment/Classroom and Online) or call 715-836-3636.

