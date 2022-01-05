After approving a change of County Board meeting location to the UWEC-Barron County campus from January to March for the upgrade of the Barron County Government Center auditorium, administrator Jeff French made a change to the change in a Jan. 4 memo sent to all County Board members and department heads.
The memo states: "On the above date it came to my attention the UW System has a mandatory mask mandate for those individuals entering or using their buildings. I therefore spoke to Chair Okey regarding this requirement, and he has made the decision to hold the County Board meetings in Room 110 at the Government Center instead of at the campus. There is no change in the time, 5 p.m., January to March. April meeting is at 9 a.m."
French's memo added, "I am asking, please, that as many board members as possible attend these meetings remotely because Room 110 is smaller than Veterans Auditorium. Thank you."
The memo also noted that "With the possibility of Veterans Auditorium not being completed in time for the April meeting, which is the mandatory, two-year, reorganization meeting, there is the possibility this will be held in the Community Room at Mosaic Telecom in Cameron. More to come on this."
The County Board's first meeting of the year is Jan. 17. Those with questions are encouraged to contact the county administrator.
