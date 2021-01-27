The Rice Lake Fortnightly recognized senior Madison Campbell at a presentation at the Rice Lake High School. She has been involved in many school and community activities.
Campbell was a member of the summer marching band, and pep band for four years. She was active in FFA, RLHS drama, Catharsis, Forensics, International Club, FFA, a choir group and Warbirds for her four years at RLHS.
In her freshman year she was a member of Key Club. She was a band librarian, band pit crew member, Impulse member and GSA member.
She had positions of leadership in FFA, International Club, band leadership team, forensics state participant and has lettered in academics, band and choir and many FFA awards as well as selected for Washington Leadership Conference.
She also did community service and participated in other events. She was in 4-H, church activities, FFA community service projects, garden clean-up at UWEC-BC, and Catharsis performances for elementary, middle school and special education students while in multiple roles in school theater.
Campbell participated in the shadow program at the Barron Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and worked at Kwik Trip. She was a fair participant in animal showing and photography.
Her future plans are to attend college majoring in biology and then enter the medical field in a research capacity. She has strong leadership skills and the ability to involve others in activities and community service.
Campbell is comfortable performing and speaking and will continue sharing her skills, enthusiasm and volunteering to help others.
