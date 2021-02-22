Cameron Elementary School has begun compiling a list of potential 4-year-old kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year. Sites for the program include the Cameron Elementary School and Rice Lake Head Start, which is a Community Partner for the 4-year-old kindergarten program. Children who will be 4 by Sept. 1 are eligible to attend. Call 715-458-4510 to receive registration papers.
Kindergarten registrations and Child Find screenings are underway:
• Kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year: Cameron Elementary School has begun compiling a list of potential kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year. Students who do not currently attend the Cameron School District All Aboard Preschool should contact the elementary office for registration paperwork at 715-458-5710. Children who will be 5 by Sept. 1 are eligible to attend. Students who currently attend All Aboard Preschool will receive their kindergarten packets in February and do not need to call unless their student will not be attending school at Cameron Elementary next year.
• Child Find screening: The Cameron School District invites families with children ages 2 to 4 who live in the district to participate in a Child Find Screening, a process that will provide parents with information about how their child is growing and developing.
Due to visitor restrictions, there will be no in-person screening this year. Families will be asked to fill out a developmental questionnaire. District staff will review and score the questionnaire and provide families with the results. If interested, call the Cameron Elementary School office at 715-458-5710 by March 12 to have a questionnaire mailed.
