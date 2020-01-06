Cameron Comets basketball

Cameron's Richie Murphy drives the baseline past Osceola's Jacob Hall in Monday's nonconference basketball game in Cameron. The Comets defeated the visiting Chieftains, 79-60.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

Cameron gave up a big lead midway through the first half, recovered for a 44-29 halftime advantage and went on defeat Osceola, 79-60, in nonconference boys basketball Monday night in Cameron.

The win improves Cameron's overall record to 5-3. Osceola falls to 1-7.

The Cameron Comets are 3-3 in the Heart o' North, and return to conference play Thursday, Jan. 9, at Barron in a 7:15 p.m. start.

See Wednesday's Rice Lake Chronotype newspaper for complete coverage of Cameron's win over Osceola, including photos.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments