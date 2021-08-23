Cameron Public Library celebrates Reading Activities Challenge

Dawn Ayers, director of the Cameron Public Library announced this week that 28 students in grades K-6 went beyond the weekly Summer Reading Program by accepting the Reading Activities Challenge presented by the Cameron Public Library and Cameron Area School District.
Deputy Andy from the Barron County Sheriff's department handed out certificates, congratulated participants and posed for photo ops. Following certificate distribution was a big celebration with treats and games. "Way to go, readers!" Ayers said.
