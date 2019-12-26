Cameron girls basketball in 22nd year of giving back

The Cameron girls basketball team completed its 22nd year of the annual Spirit of Christmas (SOC) community service project last week.
This year, the team worked with Benjamin’s House emergency shelter and sponsored a family for Christmas, and helped Cameron families, which included paying off past due lunch accounts, paying for gas for families that need transportation, and purchased new snow pants, coats and clothes to give to the elementary and middle schools to give away as needs arise. The team also filled the Toys for Tots collection box in the high school office and made a donation to the Cameron Food Pantry.
Players were asked to raise $75 each by asking for donations and then shooting 200 free throws. The Mid Northwest Chapter of Thrivent Financial gave the team a $250 gift card to use toward the project as well. Cameron House also hosted a Spaghetti Supper and gave a generous percentage of proceeds back to the program for SOC shopping. This year, the girls raised more than $2,500.
The team shopped for the family on Dec. 8, then headed back to the school for a wrapping party complete with pizza and Christmas music.
On Friday, Dec. 13, senior Kennady Sevals and head coach Kim Weber went to Benjamin’s House and delivered presents to the family. “It was a very emotional and rewarding experience as the mom was there to receive the gifts,” said Weber.
In the 22 years of participating in this program, the Cameron girls basketball program has raised more than $75,000 and helped 255 families during the holiday time.
“One of our focuses off the court is to be involved in the community and give back,” said varsity coach Kim Weber. “Our girls do a great job with this and these are great lifelong memories, which we hope will carry them into their adult futures and they will continue to give back to their communities,” said Weber.
The School District of Cameron has allowed girls basketball to sponsor this project, and thanks goes to all the staff that helped with donations as well as to the parents, players, family members and community members for donating to the project.
“We are truly blessed,” said Weber.
