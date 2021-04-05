St. Peter Catholic Church, at the intersection of Highway 8 and Creamery Road in Cameron, will serve a curbside spring turkey dinner on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes grilled turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade dressing, glazed baby carrots, coleslaw, cranberries, dinner rolls and dessert. Reservations appreciated by calling Margaret at 715-458-4753. Cost is $10.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments