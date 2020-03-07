Cameron Comets basketball

Cameron's Ian Payne goes in for a bucket after a steal in Friday's Division 4 regional game in Cameron. The home Comets downed Colfax, 60-50, and play at home again this Saturday night, hosting Spring Valley in a regional title game starting at 7 p.m.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

Cameron held off Colfax in Division 4 and Birchwood got past South Shore in Division 5 in high school boys basketball regional play Friday night.

Cameron built a big halftime lead that dwindled to three points in the second half. But the Comets regathered and downed Colfax, 60-50. Cameron now plays for a Division 4 regional title this Saturday night in Cameron, vs. Spring Valley. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Birchwood won 63-60 over South Shore in a game played at Winter. The Comets now travel to Luck this Saturday night in a Division 5 regional title game starting at 7 p.m.

