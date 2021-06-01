Camerama returns to the Village of Cameron this weekend.
Events begin Friday with registration for Haley's Comet, a one-mile, 5K and 10K event, from 5-7 p.m. at Cameron Elementary School. Live music by the band Ember is from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, the Haley's Comet races begin at 8:45 a.m. behind Cameron Elementary School.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is a craft show at Sportsman's Park and an open house at L'Cars. From noon to 1 p.m. is registration for a bean bag tournament with the competition starting at 1 p.m. From 8 p.m. to midnight is live music by the band Everroad.
On Sunday from 8-11 a.m. is a Scouts pancake breakfast at the Cameron Fire Hall with pick-up orders available by calling 715-458-4237. From 10-11:45 a.m. is parade registration with the parade starting at noon. Following that is the 49th annual horse pull at 1 p.m. next to the fire hall, where a grilled chicken dinner will be served, starting at 11 a.m.
Throughout the weekend a men's slow-itch softball tournament will be played at Sportsman's Park.
