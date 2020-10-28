Cambridge Senior Living offers trick or treating

At Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, Halloween is one of their favorite times of the year. Its residents had so much fun with community trick-or-treating last year that staff knew they had to get creative to make something work for this year too!
“We are excited to announce our Trick-or-Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4-5 p.m.,” stated a news lease from Cambridge. “Weather permitting, adults and kiddos alike will be welcomed to walk the perimeter of Cambridge Senior Living to receive candy and other holiday goodies, and make the afternoon extra special for our residents who have had very limited social interaction throughout the past 7 months due to COVID-19.
“Residents will be stationed inside the community for their comfort and safety, and will be able to watch the trick-or-treaters from various windows throughout the facility.
If you’d like to participate, please check out the details below:
• Please park in the Cambridge Senior Living parking lot. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites parking lot will be available for overflow parking as well.
• Participants may begin at the Cambridge main entrance, keeping 6 feet of distance between groups.
• Follow signs and instructions from Cambridge staff members to circle the building in a clockwise fashion, helping yourself to pre-packaged treat bags and goodies along the way.
• The team at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites will have candy available as well; stop up and see them when you’re done at Cambridge!
• Masks must be worn at all times—even under or over your Halloween accessories as necessary.
Hand sanitizer will be available for use at each station.
PLEASE STAY HOME IF SICK!
“We are SO excited to offer this event and we know it will put a smile on our residents’ faces!”
