Caddy Shack opened Nov. 3 in Rice Lake

A third location of Caddy Shack in Barron County opened Nov. 3 at the new strip mall just north of Marketplace Foods in Rice Lake. It originally opened in Chetek and this summer in Barron.
"We serve the best thin crust pizzas in NW Wisconsin but that's not all," notes its Facebook page. "We also offer hand-tossed,pan, stuffed, gluten friendly & cauliflower crusts. In addition to pizzas, offer salads, sandwiches, wraps & appetizers."
Hours at the new Rice Lake location are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed Mondays.
See its Facebook page for further details on the latest at all of their county locations.
