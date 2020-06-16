Cabin raising underway at tree park

A log cabin is being raised log by log this month at the National Lumbering Hall of Fame's tree park, just north of the Main Street bridge in downtown Rice Lake. The Lumbering Hall of Fame has been raising funds for this project for some time through quilt raffles and chili fundraisers, although this spring's event had to be cancelled. The roof of the cabin is expected to be installed soon.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.