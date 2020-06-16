Cabin raising underway at tree park

Like a puzzle, the logs fit together piece by piece.

A log cabin is being raised log by log this month at the National Lumbering Hall of Fame's tree park, just north of the Main Street bridge in downtown Rice Lake. The Lumbering Hall of Fame has been raising funds for this project for some time through quilt raffles and chili fundraisers, although this spring's event had to be cancelled. The roof of the cabin is expected to be installed soon.

