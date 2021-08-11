Nickolas Butler will be at Northwind Book & Fiber, 205 Walnut St., Spooner, on Thursday at 7 p.m. with his fourth novel, “Godspeed.” An internationally bestselling author, Butler will read from, discuss and sign his newest book.
"Godspeed" is a new direction for Butler, both because it is a literary thriller and because it is set in Jackson Hole, Wyo., rather than the western Wisconsin setting of his previous three novels. It is the story of three friends who take on a contract to build a house on an extreme deadline, but with a big payoff. The conflicts that can arise between locals and wealthier tourists moving into a region will be familiar to readers.
Masks will be required for everyone attending the event. Contact Northwind at 715-635-6811 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.