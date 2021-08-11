Nickolas Butler will be at Northwind Book & Fiber, 205 Walnut St., Spooner, on Thursday at 7 p.m. with his fourth novel, “Godspeed.” An internationally bestselling author, Butler will read from, discuss and sign his newest book.

"Godspeed" is a new direction for Butler, both because it is a literary thriller and because it is set in Jackson Hole, Wyo., rather than the western Wisconsin setting of his previous three novels. It is the story of three friends who take on a contract to build a house on an extreme deadline, but with a big payoff. The conflicts that can arise between locals and wealthier tourists moving into a region will be familiar to readers.

Masks will be required for everyone attending the event. Contact Northwind at 715-635-6811 for more information.

