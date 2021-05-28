The parking lot of the new Bush & Gilles Furniture Store at 2500 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake, is the site of the 10th annual Rice Lake Family Car Show, Take 2, on Sunday, June 13. It's Take 2 because the event was not able to be held last year. Registration is from 1-2:30 p.m., and the show is from 2-6 p.m.

Free entrance for cars and spectators. The event will also include a food tent, kid zone, trophies and a craft show from 1-6 p.m.

The event is in memory of Gary Corton, who died in 2014. For more information, call his sons Lance at 715-296-5533 or Luke at 715-790-5018.

