Brooke Hrabak pulled a magic rabbit out of a hat the day she decided to create a business based on her love of rabbits.
This magical infatuation started 5 years ago with a visit to Mommsen’s Pumpkin Patch with Grandma Vicki. Then 11-years-old, Brooke fell in love with a sweet, precious, soft bunny.
Obsessed with the tiny creature, Brooke cajoled her grandma into letting her buy it with her own money. Taking home a pet was definitely not on the day’s agenda, but Grandma Vicki gave in because of Brooke’s promise that she would be responsible to take care of her new friend all on her own.
Grandpa Joe was surprised when Vicki and Brooke brought home a pet; it wasn’t in the plan. Immediately, Brooke asked Joe to help her build a hutch for the bunny. Brooke had recently moved in with her grandparents, and they were all adjusting to their new lives together.
Little did Brooke and her grandparents, Joe and Vicki Raven, know that Brooke’s love for her new bunny would lead to Brooke’s entrepreneurial spirit in starting her own rabbitry business at the age of 16.
Brooke credits the love and support of her grandparents, her new pet, and her love for rabbits for changing her life and helping her through a difficult time.
Falling in love with her new bunny significantly impacted Brooke’s life. Owning a pet bunny was a new experience; she had to investigate how to take care of her new friend. Although her grandparents had many animals on their farm, they had never had rabbits. The bunny, a harlequin-colored mini rex, reminded Brooke of cinnamon, hence the bunny’s name.
First order of business was to provide shelter for Cinnamon. Grandpa Joe decided to build a double-sided hutch in case Brooke would get another bunny in the future. That was a smart idea especially since Brooke would turn her passion for her new pet into a profitable business. Curious about other rabbit breeds, Brooke purchased more rabbits and discovered her favorite breeds are mini lops, lion lops, and Holland lops due to their temperament, size, and adorably floppy ears.
Love and learning
Not knowing much about rabbits, Brooke immersed herself in learning all she could about raising, showing, selling, and breeding rabbits. The more she learned, the more she realized she could make money to cover the costs of feeding, showing, and maintenance. This realization, and her love for rabbits, motivated Brooke to create Lucky Charms Rabbitry.
“I wanted to start my own rabbitry because after having my first few rabbits I fell in love with them. I wanted to have something that I could call mine,” she said.
The young entrepreneur sought the help of her grandparents who supported her endeavor. They enthusiastically helped her get her rabbitry off the ground, and they continue to support her when needed.
Starting a business, especially one that involves the unpredictable behavior of animals, can be challenging. Brooke also realized that her rabbits would always be dependent on her and that their needs would always have to come first. It is a responsibility Brooke willingly fulfills and enjoys. “My rabbits deserve the best care they could possibly get. I make sure my animals have the best care that I can give them. I make sure they are healthy and loved.”
One source of income for Lucky Charms Rabbitry is selling pedigreed and non-pedigreed rabbits. Before any rabbits go to a new home, Brooke makes sure they are very friendly and litter box trained. Lucky Charm rabbits are habituated to potentially frightening things they may encounter in their new homes such as dogs, cats, cows, loud noises, and kids of all ages.
“I take baby bunnies to 4-H meetings so they can be handled by all the kids. Sometimes I take them to the county fair and keep them in the beef barn so people that walk by can pet them and they can get used to human interaction,” she said.
Another income is stud service with proven pedigreed Champ, a cream-colored show-quality mini lop who won Best in Show, Best in Breed, and first place in showmanship at the Barron County Fair. Lucky Charms exchanges the stud service for a kit from the litter or the price of a kit.
Rabbit manure is one of the best fertilizers on the market and is another source of income at Lucky Charms Rabbitry. It is sold by the bag and covers a lot of the maintenance costs.
Lucky Charms is more than an income generating business, it is a way for Brooke to share her passion for animals with others and serve the community. Brooke and her rabbits are very active at the Barron Country Fair. Dedicated to sharing her love of rabbits with people of all ages, Brooke encourages fair-goers to interact with her rabbits. Bunnies are a favorite with both kids and adults. This past summer, Brooke started mentoring a young enthusiast in caring and showing rabbits. She takes her rabbits to 4-H meetings to interact with the children.
Since she was 12, Brooke has volunteered at Nature’s Edge Therapy Center. She donated a baby bunny to the center. The bunny Hazel has grown into a loving rabbit and is a favorite at Nature’s Edge.
Brooke has also started sharing her rabbit Jelly Bean while visiting with nursing home residents. Jelly Bean is the perfect visitor. She is friendly, harness trained, gentle, as well as super soft and fluffy.
In the fall, Brooke’s bunnies are at Mommsen’s Pumpkin Patch to pet and purchase. Fitting since encountering bunnies at the patch’s petting farm is how Brooke’s rabbit journey started.
An innovator, Brooke is willing to try new things at the rabbitry. She and Mallow are working on learning how to rabbit hop, which is navigating an agility course with jumps. The leashed rabbit’s goal is to jump high and far over 4- to 20-inch high bars. This is a timed event. It is best to train young bunnies between 4-6 months old, but with practice and patience, older rabbits can learn it, too.
Two-year-old Jelly Bean is also learning to rabbit hop for fun and exercise. At this time, Brooke is not interested in competing in rabbit hopping since it is new to the rabbitry, but it is definitely something she may pursue in the future.
To promote Lucky Charms Rabbitry, Brooke has created a Facebook page and is preparing to create a website. Contact information for Lucky Charms Rabbitry: 715-764-9329 or luckycharmsrabbitry@gmail.com.
After graduating from Cameron High School in 2021, Brooke’s goal is to attend The University of Wisconsin-River Falls for animal science and agricultural business. She plans to continue her Lucky Charms Rabbitry even if it will become a side job. Eventually, when she has a place of her own, she would like to expand her business with many more rabbits. With hard work, dedication, a bit of luck, and more magic, the future looks bright for Brooke and her Lucky Charms Rabbitry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.