The Friends of the Library at Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland encourage the public to Buck a Bag, not the other way around. Throughout the month of November patrons are welcome to get a bag of books of their choice for $1 from the shelves of the Friends' Book Sale Room. Proceeds help fund programs at the library.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call 715-822-2767 or go online to cupl@cumberlandpl.org.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments