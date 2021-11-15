The Friends of the Library at Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland encourage the public to Buck a Bag, not the other way around. Throughout the month of November patrons are welcome to get a bag of books of their choice for $1 from the shelves of the Friends' Book Sale Room. Proceeds help fund programs at the library.
Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call 715-822-2767 or go online to cupl@cumberlandpl.org.
