Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County has new director

Chad Thompson has spent the last three years as executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County, but that ended Dec. 31 as he explores retirement.
Kris Riley has been named the new executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. He is a lifelong native of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is a father of two sons.
“I was first introduced to the Boys & Girls Clubs as a club member," he said. "Immediately, I could see, at a young age, the affection and admiration that everyone at the club had for one another and for those served. It was the embodiment of the term community, and I enjoyed being a part of it.
"I also bring a deep-rooted knowledge of the purpose and vision along with our mission — to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, and responsible citizens.”
While not raised in Barron County, Riley is passionate about making a difference in the community. He is certain that there is no better way to accomplish this than through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County.
“For myself, it is not so much as 'How?' or 'What?' but rather the 'Why' we do what we do?” he commented.
He is enjoying his new role at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County organization and hopes to build upon the strong foundation already built by Thompson, the Board of Directors, employees and past employees.
