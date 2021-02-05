...VERY COLD AIR IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS...
.Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week.
Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each
day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the
wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to
35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but
that will last only briefly.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for
most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
but through Tuesday morning north of a line from Benson to Little
Falls.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 20 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
