A son, Samson G. Haus, was born Jan. 20 in Sturgeon Bay to Nicholas and Allison Haus. He joins siblings Atticus and Deacon, 10, and Barrett, 6. Grandparents are Paula Kodesh, the late Albert Haus, and Liz and Gorden Stephenson. Great-grandparents are Hokey and Carolyn West.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments