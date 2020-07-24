Booster Days, Town and Country Days cancelled

Two of the three longstanding festivals on Labor Day weekend in this region have been cancelled, with no firm decision yet made on the Ridgeland Fair.
The Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club has announced that Booster Days 2020 has been cancelled this Labor Day weekend due to concerns about COVID-19. On the club's Facebook page, club organizers said, "We felt this was the best decision at this time for our community." Although there will be no fest, Booster Days 2020 t-shirts will be for sale through a link on the club's Facebook page.
At Shell Lake, the Town and Country Days Committee reached the same conclusion, calling off its Labor Day weekend festival "due to challenges with coronavirus and limited funds." On its Facebook page, the committee noted, "We thank you for the continued support, and we look forward to next year, Sept. 3-5, 2021.
The Ridgeland Fair's Facebook page states, "We are very sadden to announce the cancellation of this year's NTPA Tractor pull. This decision came from the NTPA and their insurance company. At this time, NO OTHER EVENTS have been cancelled at this year's fair. Please stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates."
