Bonnie Jean Erdman, 78, of Roscoe, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, August 27, 2021. Bonnie was born on April 10, 1943, in Cameron, WI, the daughter of the late Rex and Bertha GeBauer. She married Kenneth V. Erdman on October 24, 1964.
Bonnie received her diploma for registered nurse with Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire, WI, and went on to earn a bachelor of science from the College of Saint Francis in Joliet, IL. She worked as a registered nurse at Americana Nursing Home for 10 years, and Rockford Memorial Hospital for 25 years. Bonnie was a volunteer with Willows on Main, Wesley Willows, and American Heart Association.
Bonnie is survived by and will be missed by her best friend and husband of 56 years, Ken; children, Darrell (Karen) Erdman and James (Stephanie) Erdman; grandchildren, Jarod, Dylan, Jessica, and Zachary Erdman; sister, Nancy (Alan) Justman; brother, Bill (Diane) GeBauer; and nieces and nephews, Ann (David) DeVerneuil, Beth (Dan) Watton, Craig Justman, Wendy (Andrew) Denison, Shelly (Scott) VanderZanden, Phil (Connie) Erdman, and Barbara Erdman. She is predeceased by her parents.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, WI. Those wishing to provide a gift of remembrance in Bonnie’s memory may do so to the American Red Cross. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
