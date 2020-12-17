Board OKs new lot at Jefferson

The Rice Lake Board of Education approved a bid for parking lot work at the former Jefferson Elementary School at its virtual meeting Dec. 14.
Buildings and Grounds director Pat Blackaller said the facility, which is being used for the school clinic, has been testing for COVID-19, which if possible is being done outside.
The bid from Jeff Rettenmund of Bull Dozin of Rice Lake was for $29,070. It includes removal of existing trees, concrete, curb and gutter, installation of storm sewer, sand lift, gravel and shaping of a drainage area.
Board member Abbey Fischer asked if there was a way to make up that green space somewhere else. Blackaller said the back lot is still being used.
Board members Josh Estreen and Steve Bowman motioned to move forward on the project.
On another note, asbestos was found and is being removed from the Jefferson building as work gets underway to convert it into the Administration Building.
In other action, the school board:
• Approved the formation of a High School archery club as an extension of the club that already exists at the Middle School.
• Following closed session Doug Kucko and Lorrie Parkman made and seconded a motion to approve an additional 17 days of pay for the Food Service Director for time worked over the summer of 2020. By roll call vote, all present voting yes.
