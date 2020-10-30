The Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $40.1 million operating budget for 2020-2021 at its Oct. 26 virtual meeting that followed a budget hearing. The board has the responsibility for levying a tax prior to Nov. 1 that is sufficient to operate the district.

The levy that determines the tax rate is $18 million, up from $17.7 million last year. That is an increase of 3.08%.

Enrollment is a determinant of  revenue at $175 per pupil, and it has decreased slightly this year compared to last, impacted by the pandemic.

A $450,843 increase in expenses is offset by equalization aid and a seventh consecutive year of increased property values. That will allow the mill rate to remain the same as last year, at $10.84 per $1,000 of equalized value.

Revenue for the operating budget comes from the following sources: property tax, 47%, state aid, 44%, federal aid and local, both 4%; and intermediate sources, 3%.

Personnel accounts for 77% of expenditures, with services costing 18%, supplies 3% and other 1%.

For the 2020-2021 school year, the district is required to levy a tax to pay the cost of students participating in the private school voucher program. Saint Joseph Catholic School has elected to partake in this program and will be receiving $126,650 in tax revenues from the district.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments