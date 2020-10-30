The Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $40.1 million operating budget for 2020-2021 at its Oct. 26 virtual meeting that followed a budget hearing. The board has the responsibility for levying a tax prior to Nov. 1 that is sufficient to operate the district.
The levy that determines the tax rate is $18 million, up from $17.7 million last year. That is an increase of 3.08%.
Enrollment is a determinant of revenue at $175 per pupil, and it has decreased slightly this year compared to last, impacted by the pandemic.
A $450,843 increase in expenses is offset by equalization aid and a seventh consecutive year of increased property values. That will allow the mill rate to remain the same as last year, at $10.84 per $1,000 of equalized value.
Revenue for the operating budget comes from the following sources: property tax, 47%, state aid, 44%, federal aid and local, both 4%; and intermediate sources, 3%.
Personnel accounts for 77% of expenditures, with services costing 18%, supplies 3% and other 1%.
For the 2020-2021 school year, the district is required to levy a tax to pay the cost of students participating in the private school voucher program. Saint Joseph Catholic School has elected to partake in this program and will be receiving $126,650 in tax revenues from the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.