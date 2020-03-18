The Barron County Board of Supervisors began its March 16 meeting by reading new directives for its 200+ employees and ended the meeting with board chair Louie Okey giving outgoing supervisor Andrew Mommsen an award and an elbow bump.
Welcome to a new normal during a pandemic.
First of the new directives was the suspension of all committee meetings unless an item requires formal approval. A call-in option is strongly recommended.
The other directives put the skids on conferences, cruises and international travel by employees and requires those who travel to an area where COVID-19 is occurring to self quarantine for 14 days before physically returning to work.
Administrator Jeff French told the supervisors that he is encouraging as many employees as can to work from home as much as possible.
Additional directives released Tuesday detail work from home, staff rotation, leave and carryover allowance.
It also states that “During this time county meeting rooms will not be available to the public.”
Debt refinanced
Approved by roll call vote was the refinancing of the $2.3 million promissory note for the final 3 years of the Justice Center’s general obligation debt.
Sean Lentz, senior municipal advisor from Ehlers and Associates, said the two outstanding debt issues on the Justice Center were both candidates for refinancing at .97, just under 1%, from US Bank.
That was the lowest quoted rate from six financial institutions.
The action yields a $90,255 present savings and a $117,660 future savings.
“I think it’s a pretty good deal,” Okey remarked.
In another financial matter, the board approved annual salaries for the county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds for the next 4 years. Board action was required before the first day upon which those seeking the positions can take out nomination papers.
The salaries were set at a 2.5% increase in 2021 and 2022 at $76,005 and $77,905 respectively; and a 2% increase in 2023 and 2024 at $79,463 and $81,052 respectively.
Also approved were two rezoning requests—for 5.15 acres to change from unzoned to Ag-2 in the Town of Prairie Lake as requested by Dean and Lisa Wenzel; and for 79 acres to change from Ag-1 to Mineral Reservation in the Town of Turtle Lake as requested by Raymond Leisz.
Tabled was a resolution on the proposed expansion and upgrades of the State of Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in the City of Barron.
Chairman Okey recognized two outgoing supervisors, Andrew Mommsen, who was present; and James Miller, who was not and has not attended for most of his last 2-year term. Mommsen has served on the board since 2008 and Miller since 1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.