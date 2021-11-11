Bluegrass Gospel Jams to resume

Seventeen years ago a Bluegrass Gospel jam session was started as an Outreach at First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake. There were no jam sessions in 2020 due to COVID concerns, but they are set to resume this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and continue on the second Saturday of the month through the winter.
"The musicians come from as far away as Highway 2 to the north and from Mondovi in the south, and all points in between," said founder Kathy Krug. "Bluegrass Gospel music is a traditional American music genre which we hope to help preserve for generations to come. It is not hymns out of your hymnal, but many times the tune tells a story, such as 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' or 'Dust on the Bible' and many others."
She added, "We want to preserve the Bluegrass in the purist form, so we only allow traditional Bluegrass instruments which are guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, upright bass and dobro. No electrical instruments. We all join in playing with the leader of the tune. Google Bluegrass Gospel music and you'll find out all about it."
Light refreshments are served with a freewill offering to go to Kids at First Preschool
Krug noted, "Bring your Bluegrass instrument, your neighbor, a shut-in and a few toes to tap. Hope to see you there."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.