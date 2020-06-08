Blue skies and mild temperatures welcomed vendors and shoppers at the opening of the 16th season of the Rice Lake Farmers Market, now located in the north parking lot at Cedar Mall. About eight vendors sold perennials, produce, wellness products, honey and maple syrup products and baked goods from an Amish bakery in Reeve. Additional vendors are expected throughout the summer. The farmers market will be open, rain or shine, each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. For vendor information, contact market manager Barb Vandenbrink at 715-418-0372.
