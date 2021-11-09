Chaplain Dennis Peters will conduct the service at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday, exploring the topic of friendship. While some friendships last only a short time, hopefully everyone has those that become deeply meaningful; what difference do each of them make in people's lives? And what is their value in lives as a whole? Peters will challenge participants to consider “When do we receive more than we give, or vice versa, in our friendships?”
All are invited to attend the 10 a.m. services at BHUU, 230 W. Messenger St. in Rice Lake; those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. Services can also be accessed via Zoom for the benefit of the whole fellowship and those interested; visitors may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.