Chaplain Dennis Peters will conduct the service at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday, exploring the topic of friendship. While some friendships last only a short time, hopefully everyone has those that become deeply meaningful; what difference do each of them make in people's lives? And what is their value in lives as a whole? Peters will challenge participants to consider “When do we receive more than we give, or vice versa, in our friendships?”

All are invited to attend the 10 a.m. services at BHUU, 230 W. Messenger St. in Rice Lake; those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. Services can also be accessed via Zoom for the benefit of the whole fellowship and those interested; visitors may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

