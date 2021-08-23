The Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club will sponsor its semi-annual hunter education class for fall, to be held the week of Sept. 13-18.
All students will be required to pre-register. Registration will be held on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, located at 1604 23rd/24 ½ Street, Rice Lake. Students will need to provide the following upon registration: $10 tuition fee (cash only); parent signature if student is under 18; and student’s state Department of Natural Resources customer I.D. number. Students who have not yet obtained a free DNR customer I.D. should simply contact the DNR prior to registration at 608-266-2621 and provide their name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, height and weight and hair and eye color.
Classes will be held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
For directions or other questions contact Mark Shore at 715-491-1163.
