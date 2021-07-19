The Blue Hills Shooting Stars competed in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) National Championships in Marengo, Ohio, this past week.
Nine Shooting Stars athletes were among 4,000 total, ages 10 through college division, in action. The Shooting Stars competed in pistol, rimfire rifle, trap and sporting clay and skeet competition.
"All of these athletes did an outstanding job and represented our communities, the team and the club, and most of them choose Nationals to have their personal best performances," coach Tim Chaussee said.
Reyana Ladd led all Shooting Stars by taking third place in the nation for the Iron Rifle Intermediate Entry Level Division in a field of 27 other girls. Ladd earned a national medal in her first year on the team.
