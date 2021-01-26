A two-day blood drive, put on by the American Red Cross, will take place Monday, Feb. 8, from 12:45-5:45 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 9, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St., Rice Lake. To take part, schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and search for the sponsor code: Rice Lake. Or call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins are welcome as well.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.