A two-day blood drive, put on by the American Red Cross, will take place Monday, Feb. 8, from 12:45-5:45 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 9, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St., Rice Lake. To take part, schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and search for the sponsor code: Rice Lake. Or call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins are welcome as well.

