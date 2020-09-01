Blessing of the Backpacks at Cameron

Living Water Church of Cameron will bless backpacks and the little ones who will be carrying them to and from school each day. The event is Wednesday, Sept. 2, in the back lawn of the church at 411 N. First St. Bring your family, lawn chairs or a blanket, friends or neighbors and of course, backpack-toting children. Free hot dogs and drinks will be served from 5-6 p.m., with the backpacks to be blessed at 6 p.m.
