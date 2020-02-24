Black tie t-shirt event raises $2,000

The middle school students at the Foursquare Gospel Church of Barron wore black tie t-shirts and served a prime rib dinner Feb. 21 followed by a pie auction. The event raised $2,000 for summer camps and other youth activities.
Most Popular
Articles
- Utility workers honored for efforts in tornado aftermath
- Diane Louise Dodge
- Scoop of good news: Milk Pail opening soon
- Barron County opts-in to refugee resettlement
- Job of school counselors is growing
- Same causes, different faces at Yours, Mine and Ours
- Fourth Rice Lake water tower in the works
- David Allen “Little Sh- -” Colvin
- Warriors score late, advance in hockey playoffs
- Give Kids a Smile Day provides nearly $17,000 in services
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Coupon Book
Latest E-Edition
Sign up for our daily email newsletters to be informed every day!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.