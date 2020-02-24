Black tie t-shirt event raises $2,000

Pastor Chad Halverson, at back left, with the black tie servers.

The middle school students at the Foursquare Gospel Church of Barron wore black tie t-shirts and served a prime rib dinner Feb. 21 followed by a pie auction. The event raised $2,000 for summer camps and other youth activities.

