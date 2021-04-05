March 23: A son, Isaiah Axel, to Heather and Mark Malinowski of Rice Lake.
March 25: A son, Chase Andrew, to Krysa and Matthew Fink of Barron.
March 30: A daughter, Lillis Ann, to Shelley and Mike Leckel of Shell Lake. A daughter, Hudsyn June Sahr, to Emily Hendrickson-Payne and Bruce Sahr of Rice Lake.
April 2: A son, Drake Hunter Samson, to Cassandra Garland and Jake Samson of Hillsdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.