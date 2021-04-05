March 23: A son, Isaiah Axel, to Heather and Mark Malinowski of Rice Lake.

March 25: A son, Chase Andrew, to Krysa and Matthew Fink of Barron.

March 30: A daughter, Lillis Ann, to Shelley and Mike Leckel of Shell Lake. A daughter, Hudsyn June Sahr, to Emily Hendrickson-Payne and Bruce Sahr of Rice Lake.

April 2: A son, Drake Hunter Samson, to Cassandra Garland and Jake Samson of Hillsdale.

