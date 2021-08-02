July 29: A daughter, Taylor Saige, to Kandra and Eugene Kanagy of Cumberland.
A daughter, Emily Marjorie Ann, to Melissa and Steven Nispel of Rice Lake.
A daughter, Addison Elizabeth, to Kendra and David Lorentz of Rice Lake.
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES MADISON WI RELAYED BY National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 1200 PM CDT MONDAY AUGUST 2, 2021 ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE NORTHERN HALF OF WISCONSIN UNTIL 12 PM TUESDAY AUGUST 03... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 3. This advisory affects people in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Forest, Marinette, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Door, St Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown, and Kewaunee counties. Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northwestern Wisconsin counties and is anticipated to slowly spread east-southeast today into Tuesday morning. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov
