Feb. 22: A son, Jamison Taylor Larson, to Missie Richie and Matthew Larson of Rice Lake.

Feb. 23: A daughter, Ella Rae Lowe, to Bernice Taylor and Taylor Lowe of Siren.

Feb. 24: A daughter, Alayah Ann Harris, to Zivontraya Tillman of Rice Lake and William Walker.

