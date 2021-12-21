Dec. 12: A daughter, Kairi Dawn Kronquist, to Brooklyn Vangilder and Thomas Kronquist Jr. of Rice Lake.
Dec. 14: A daughter, Everleigh Lucille, to Lindsey and Matthew Smith of Rice Lake. A daughter, Ember Esther Rae Selzler, to Mya Selzler and Isaiah Tallman of Rice Lake.
Dec. 15: Twin daughters, Sirena Brooke and Roxanne Alice, to Nicole and Chad Van Eck of Spooner.
Dec. 18: A daughter, Adalynn Lou, to Justin and Shannon Pendleton of Birchwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.