Dec. 12: A daughter, Kairi Dawn Kronquist, to Brooklyn Vangilder and Thomas Kronquist Jr. of Rice Lake.

Dec. 14: A daughter, Everleigh Lucille, to Lindsey and Matthew Smith of Rice Lake. A daughter, Ember Esther Rae Selzler, to Mya Selzler and Isaiah Tallman of Rice Lake.

Dec. 15: Twin daughters, Sirena Brooke and Roxanne Alice, to Nicole and Chad Van Eck of Spooner.

Dec. 18: A daughter, Adalynn Lou, to Justin and Shannon Pendleton of Birchwood.

