Jan. 21: A daughter, Charlee Rae, to Jessica and Adam Lusson of Cameron.

Jan. 26: A son, Alvin Scott, to Monique and Ryan Church of Barron.

Jan. 27: A son, Maddox Dellan Wolf Conroy, to Kallie Dennis and Jesse Conroy of Spooner.

