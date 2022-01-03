Dec. 24: A daughter, Vidalia Jean, to Andrea and Nathan Cutsforth of Cumberland.

Dec. 28: A son, Oliver James Chaplin, to Alicia Scherz and Michael Chaplin of Rice Lake. A daughter, Brylee Sue, to Courtney and Drew Minkel of Cameron.

Jan. 1: A daughter, Ivory Madison Brunette, to Jessica Dix and Lee Brunette of Cameron.

