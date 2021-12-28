Dec. 20: A daughter, Reese Marie, to Nikki and Kyle Tempesta of Luck.

Dec. 21: A son, Emmett Lars, to Kayla and Matthew Secore of Rice Lake.

Dec. 22: A daughter, Ana Louise, to Beth and Kendall Grover of Sarona.

Dec. 24: A daughter, Vedalia Jean, to Andrea and Nathan Cutsforth of Cumberland.

Dec. 26: A daughter, Harper Gene Marie Christner, to Cheyanne Flores and Carl Christner of Spooner.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments