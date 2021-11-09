Oct. 31: A son, Abraham Gonzalez, to Yanelly Nino and Enrique Gonzalez of Cumberland.
Nov. 2: A daughter, Brynnlee Grace, to Kayla and Trevor Bartle of Spooner.
Nov. 3: A son, Ian Thomas, to Rachel and Thomas Zimonick of Rice Lake.
Nov. 5: A son, Maverick Harold, to Ashley and Javier Colon of Ladysmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.