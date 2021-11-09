Oct. 31: A son, Abraham Gonzalez, to Yanelly Nino and Enrique Gonzalez of Cumberland.

Nov. 2: A daughter, Brynnlee Grace, to Kayla and Trevor Bartle of Spooner.

Nov. 3: A son, Ian Thomas, to Rachel and Thomas Zimonick of Rice Lake.

Nov. 5: A son, Maverick Harold, to Ashley and Javier Colon of Ladysmith

