Nov. 13: A son, Brighton Ryn, to Becca and Nathan Malone of Cameron.

Nov. 17: A son, Griffin Lars, to Katy and Jonathan Knoop of Shell Lake.

Nov. 19: A son, Lucas Dean White, to Samantha Waisanen and Austin White of Rice Lake. A daughter, Magnolia Jo, to Amber and Kelly Johnson of Shell Lake. A son, Braxton Joshua Morgan, to Tanya Smith and Joshua Morgan of Trego.

Nov. 21: A son, Braxton James Oiyotte, to Ashley Oiyotte and Latrell Paffel of Webster.

Nov. 23: A daughter, Charlotte Rose McLellan, to Justice White and Logan McLellan of Turtle Lake.

Nov. 26: A daughter, Lilly Belle Ferris, to Jenna Brambilla and Dover Ferris of Rice Lake.

