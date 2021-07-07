July 1: A son, Linden Charles Duncan, to Madison Glaze and Tanner Duncan of Haugen. A daughter, Caraline Rose Fredrickson, Tyrah Bertelsen and Caleb Fredrickson of Barron.
July 2: A son, Clay Robert, to Megan and Wade LeMoine of Spooner. A daughter, Cora Kay Murley, to Madalyn Noles and Josh Murley of Rice Lake.
July 3: A son, Eduardo Jesús Barrón Frisinger, to Angela Frisinger Barrón and Francisco Barrón Rodriguez of Barron.
