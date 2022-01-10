Jan. 2: A daughter, Elizabeth Therese, to Stephanie and Chris Hurtubise of Rice Lake.

Jan. 4: A son, Wattson Allen Rebel, to Kayla and Jeff Workman of Barron.

Jan. 5: A daughter, Rylee Ann Marie Cimfl, to Brooke Bronstad and Cody Cimfl of Chetek.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments