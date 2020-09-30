Births, Sept. 18-25

Sept. 18: A daughter, Sabelle Anne, to Samantha and Jordan Komarek of Cameron.

Sept. 21: A son, Lincoln Joshua Brunslik, to Kristin Walton and Josh Brunslik of Rice Lake.

Sept. 25: A son, Luke Richard, to Brenda and Jim Ford of Trego.

