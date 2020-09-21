Births, Sept. 14-17

Sept. 14: A daughter, Paysleigh Jean, to Tara and Jacob Meyer of Rice Lake.

Sept. 15: A daughter, Melody Dakota, to Amanda and Edward Gauthier of Weyerhaeuser.

Sept. 17: A daughter, Scout Virginia, to Suzanne and Chad Coleman Jr. of Radisson. A daughter, Nevaehlee Roxanne, to Natasha and Dakota Blanch of Rice Lake.

