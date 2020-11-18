Births, Oct. 30-Nov. 14

Oct. 30 : A son, Xavier Garrett Michael Lee, to Diana and James Johnson of Rice Lake.
Nov. 2: A son, Waylon Paul, to Amanda and Phillip Anderson of Chetek. A son, Remington Louis Johnson, to Taylor Imsdahl and Aaron Johnson of Haugen.
Nov. 7: A daughter, Aubre Lynn, to Ashley and Javier Colon of Ladysmith.
Nov. 8: A daughter, Charlotte Ruth, to Trish and Neil Vazquez of Spooner.
Nov. 9: A daughter, Brooklyn Jean Olson, to Erika Olson and Elizabeth Johnson of Turtle Lake.
Nov. 10: A son, Ace David Saal,to Elicia Kupper and David Saal of Birchwood.
Nov. 11: A daughter, Mackenzie Ann, to Elizabeth Steward and Daniel Campbell of Bruce.
Nov. 14: A son, Corbin Alan, to Stephanie Christianson of Ladysmith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.