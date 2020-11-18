Births, Oct. 30-Nov. 14

Oct. 30 : A son, Xavier Garrett Michael Lee, to Diana and James Johnson of Rice Lake.

Nov. 2: A son, Waylon Paul, to Amanda and Phillip Anderson of Chetek. A son, Remington Louis Johnson, to Taylor Imsdahl and Aaron Johnson of Haugen.

Nov. 7: A daughter, Aubre Lynn, to Ashley and Javier Colon of Ladysmith.

Nov. 8: A daughter, Charlotte Ruth, to Trish and Neil Vazquez of Spooner.

Nov. 9: A daughter, Brooklyn Jean Olson, to Erika Olson and Elizabeth Johnson of Turtle Lake.

Nov. 10: A son, Ace David Saal,to Elicia Kupper and David Saal of Birchwood.

Nov. 11: A daughter, Mackenzie Ann, to Elizabeth Steward and Daniel Campbell of Bruce.

Nov. 14: A son, Corbin Alan, to Stephanie Christianson of Ladysmith.

