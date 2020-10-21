Oct. 1: A daughter, Gianna Grace,  to Jenna and Colton Robach of Rice Lake.

Oct. 3: A daughter, Maya Jae, to Amy and Kyle Schribner of Rice Lake.

Oct. 8: A daughter, Eleanor Rose, to Kelly and Douglas Paulsen of Ladysmith.

Oct. 9: A son, Aydan Alexander, to Dakota and Edwin Keeley of New Auburn. A daughter, Madelyn May Smith, to Ashley Tyykila and Mitchel Smith of Rice Lake.

Oct. 15: A daughter, Skylar Judith, to Meagen and Trevor Kinderman of Rice Lake.

Oct. 16: A daughter, Harper Alene, to Sasha Lotts of New Auburn.

